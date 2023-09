Police said the man had last been heard from one week ago, which is reportedly unusual for him.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Police are seeking the public's assistance in locating a man from Waterville who was last heard from one week ago.

The Waterville Police Department said in a Facebook post on Thursday they are looking for Nathaniel Turlo of Waterville.

Police reported Turlo's case manager said he had not been seen or heard from since Sept. 7, which is unusual.

Those with information regarding Turlo's location are being asked to contact the Waterville Police Department at 207-680-4700.

