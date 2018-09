SANFORD (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police in Sanford are asking for the public's help in finding the people responsible for vandalizing a home on Nottingham Drive.

Sanford Police say someone used red graffiti to cover the exterior of a home Saturday night, Sept. 1.

Police are not releasing any additional information at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call Officer Sarah Howe or can leave an anonymous tip at (207) 324 3644.

