Police search for University of Maine Presque Isle student

Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen leaving the UMPI campus on Oct. 24. His car was found running on the Penobscot Narrows Bridge, according to officials.

HANCOCK COUNTY, Maine — The Presque Isle Police Department is trying to find a University of Maine Presque Isle student (UMPI) who went missing from the Penobscot Narrows Bridge on Oct. 24.

According to the department, Chase Dmuchowsky, 21, was last seen on surveillance video leaving his dorm room at the UMPI campus around 6:00 p.m. on the day he disappeared.

Police said he was driving a black 2008 Ford Expedition with California license plate 7CNE217.

Dmuchowsky’s car was found near the Penobscot Narrows Bridge with the car running and his hazard lights on, police said. They say his wallet and phone were not found inside.

He is described as having dark blonde and blue eyes. He is 6’6” tall and weighs 220 lbs.

Chase was last seen wearing a black shirt, light cargo shorts, and brown work boots.