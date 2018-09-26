ETNA (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police in Etna are trying to find three people who robbed a store at gunpoint Tuesday night.

State Police say three people, one with a rifle or shotgun, demanded money from store clerks at the Village Variety store on Route 2 around 9 p.m. on Sept. 25.

Route 2 was closed for several hours while police along with canines searched the area for the suspects who got away with an undisclosed amount of money.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the police.

