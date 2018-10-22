PORTLAND (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A 29-year-old man from Norway is recovering after being stabbed during a concert at the State Theater.

Around 11:00 p.m., Sunday police say staff from the State Theater told authorities that a man had been stabbed during a Dirty Heads concert.

Witnesses told police the suspect and several others were having a dispute before the man stabbed the other.

Police say the man had at least one puncture wound when they administered first aid in the lobby of the State Theater at 609 Congress Street. The man was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the suspect who is described as a white male between 28 to 33 years old. He is 5’08” to 5’11” tall with an average build and short black hair. He was clean-shaven and wearing a collared jacket.

Witnesses tell NEWS CENTER Maine the show ended and more than 1,900 concert-goers had to exit through a single exit that was monitored by police. Congress Street outside the theater was shut down for several hours.

Police are working with the security staff at the State Theater to obtain any video footage that may have been captured during and after the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Portland Police Department at 207-874-8575.

