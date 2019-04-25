GARDINER, Maine — Police are asking for the public's help finding the suspect of a robbery at a convenience store early Wednesday morning.

Around 12:50 a.m. on April 24, a male entered the Cumberland Farms convenience store at 46 Bridge Street in Gardiner and headed to the check out area.

After making contact with the clerk, the suspect displayed a hand-held weapon, motioned to the register, and said something along the lines of 'give me the money', according to police.

After the clerk handed the money to the man, the suspect fled the store, heading toward a McDonald's.

The Gardiner Police Department says that the suspect is between 5 feet, 8 inches and 6 feet tall. He was wearing a light-colored sweatshirt with a hood and blue jeans.

Anyone with information about the robbery should contact Det. Sergeant Todd Pilsbury of the Gardiner Police Department at 207-624-7076.