BRUNSWICK, Maine — Maine State Police are looking for information on a man who sped away from troopers on his motorcycle on Bath Road in Brunswick, Tuesday evening, Aug. 6.

Anyone with information on this motorcyclist who sped away from police in Brunswick, is asked to contact authorities.

Maine State Police

Police say when they tried to stop the motorcyclist, he continued driving northbound at speeds above 100 mph. Due to heavy traffic and to ensure public safety, troopers did not pursue the man.

The man is believed to live in the Brunswick area and visited the nearby China Rose Restaurant before the incident.

Anyone with information on the man is asked to call Tpr. Flanagan at (207)-624-7076.