Police search for missing North Carolina teenager

The Halifax County Sheriff's Office says the 13-year-old could be traveling to Maine where he has family located.

HALIFAX COUNTY, N.C. — Police are searching for a missing North Carolina teenager who could be traveling to Maine.

At approximately 3 p.m. Thursday, Halifax County Sheriff's Office responded to a Littleton, North Carolina home for a missing teen that had possibly run away, according to a news release from the Halifax County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are now searching for 13-year-old Andre Ronrico Hicks III who was last known to be in his room at approximately 3 a.m. Thursday.

"Andre is approximately 5’6” tall, 150 lbs, brown hair with blonde highlights," the sheriff's office said. "It is unknown what he was wearing at the time he left home."

The sheriff's office said he could be traveling to Maine where he has family located.

Those with any information regarding Hicks III's whereabouts can contact the Halifax County Sheriff’s Office at 252-583-1991, the Halifax County Crime Stoppers at 252-583-4444, or local law enforcement.