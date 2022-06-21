Police search for missing Biddeford teen

Jacoby M. Muise, 14, was last seen in Biddeford Sunday evening, officials say.

BIDDEFORD, Maine — The Biddeford Police Department is searching for a missing Biddeford juvenile last seen Sunday evening, as stated in a news release.

Jacoby M. Muise, 14, is reportedly 5'11" and 145 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

Authorities say Muise may be wearing black sweat pants, a blue Champion sweatshirt, and white sneakers. Muise reportedly has a blue and white tie-dyed Boston Red Sox baseball cap with him.

Muise has ties to the Bridgeton area, the news release states.

Police ask those who may have any information regarding Muise's location to please contact the Biddeford Police Department at 207-282-5127.