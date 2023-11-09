x
Police search for missing 40-year-old man last known to be in Naples area

The man was last heard from Thursday, according to the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office.
Credit: Cumberland County Sheriff's Office

NAPLES, Maine — The Cumberland County Sheriff's Office and the Maine Warden Service are searching the Naples area for a 40-year-old man after he was last heard from on Thursday. 

According to a news release from the sheriff's office on Monday, 40-year-old Joseph Jimino was last known to be riding on the Jugtown Trails in Naples, Casco, and Otisfield and did not show up for work. 

Jimino was reportedly driving a red and white 2008 Yamaha Raptor ATV. The sheriff's office said he may be wearing jeans, a white T-shirt, and a red and white helmet. 

"The Naples and Casco Fire Departments are assisting in the search," the sheriff's office said. 

Those with any information regarding Jimino's whereabouts are asked to contact Cpt. Brian Ackerman of the Cumberland County Sheriff's Office at 207-774-1444, ext. 2144. 

