WATERFORD, Maine — Maine police are looking for a car that hit a school bus on Mill Hill Rd. in Waterford, and then fled the scene.

No one was injured.

Maine State Police and the Oxford County Sheriff's Office are investigating.

They are looking for a gray Pontiac sedan.

They say the car was last seen driving on Waterford Rd. (Rt. 35) south toward Waterford Village.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Pyburn at (207) 624-7076, or Deputy Tiner at (207) 743-5391.