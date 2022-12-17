Police search for a 21-year-old man from Lewiston

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston..
Abdullahi Abdi was allegedly driving a car that was found abandoned in Wales Friday night, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department’s Facebook page.
Abdi’s family is ‘concerned for his wellbeing’ and needs help finding him, police said.
The Lewiston Police Department is asking anyone with information to call the station. No clothing description was provided for Abdi, according to the post.