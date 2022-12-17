Police search for a 21-year-old man from Lewiston

The car Abdullahi Abdi was allegedly driving was found abandoned in Wales Friday night, police say.

LEWISTON, Maine — Police are asking the public for help in finding a missing 21-year-old man from Lewiston..

Abdullahi Abdi was allegedly driving a car that was found abandoned in Wales Friday night, according to a post on the Lewiston Police Department’s Facebook page.

Abdi’s family is ‘concerned for his wellbeing’ and needs help finding him, police said.

The Lewiston Police are asking for the public to be on the lookout for 21yo, Abdullahi Abdi. Last night, the vehicle... Posted by Lewiston Maine Police Department on Saturday, December 17, 2022