FOUND: Police locate 80-year-old Falmouth man with Alzheimer's

FALMOUTH, Maine — Police say they have located Boulanger.
--
The Falmouth Police Department is searching for Ronald Boulanger, 80, of Falmouth.
Police say he was last seen on November 5, 2020, at about 8:00 p.m. at 121 Mountain Road in Falmouth.
Boulanger suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and is capable of wandering long distances.
He is described as possibly wearing sweatpants and a ballcap and walks with a shuffle. Historically, police add, Boulanger has stayed along main roads and may use a cane or walking stick.
If you have seen Ronald Boulanger or have any information regarding his whereabouts, you are asked to call the Falmouth Police Department at (207) 781-2300.