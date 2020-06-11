FOUND: Police locate 80-year-old Falmouth man with Alzheimer's

Ronald Boulanger was last seen on Mountain Road in Falmouth Thursday night. He was found early Friday morning.

FALMOUTH, Maine — Police say they have located Boulanger.

--

The Falmouth Police Department is searching for Ronald Boulanger, 80, of Falmouth.

Police say he was last seen on November 5, 2020, at about 8:00 p.m. at 121 Mountain Road in Falmouth.

Boulanger suffers from Alzheimer’s Disease and is capable of wandering long distances.

He is described as possibly wearing sweatpants and a ballcap and walks with a shuffle. Historically, police add, Boulanger has stayed along main roads and may use a cane or walking stick.