Waterville police search for missing 42-year-old

Police said the man may have gone into the Kennebec River near the north end of the Riverwalk.

WATERVILLE, Maine — Waterville police are searching for a 42-year-old man who may have gone into the Kennebec River.

The Waterville Police Department was notified shortly before 6 a.m. Monday that John Lessard, 42, who police identified as a transient with ties to Waterville, may have entered the Kennebec River near the north end of the Riverwalk, the department said in a Facebook post Thursday.

The Maine Warden Service and Maine Marine Patrol were leading the search after Waterville Police and Fire Departments were unsuccessful in locating Lessard in a search and rescue operation involving rescue boats and a drone, police said.

Officials are now reportedly searching with air assets, boats, and divers.

"Anyone with information or who may have been in the area the morning of the 21st, please call the Waterville Police Department at 680-4700," police said.