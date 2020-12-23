Police say speed, not wearing seatbelt factors in fatal Jonesboro crash

The crash involved only one vehicle and one person, according to police.

JONESBORO, Maine — The Maine State Police Department is investigating a fatal single-vehicle crash that happened on Route 1 in Jonesboro early Wednesday morning.

Devin Lee, 23, of Milbridge, died as a result of his injuries. Lee was traveling north in a gray 1989 Mercedes-Benz at the time of the crash. He was the only person in the car.

According to police, the crash happened just before 12:30 a.m.

Maine State Police Corporal Micah Perkins responded as the primary investigator and was assisted at the scene by Sergeant Jeff Ingemi, Trooper Keith York, Trooper Josh Lander, and the Washington County Sheriff’s Department.

Police said speed is a factor in this crash. Police also said Lee was not wearing a seatbelt.

Machias Ambulance, the Jonesboro Fire Department, and the Machias Fire Department also assisted.