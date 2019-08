SACO, Maine — Police in Maine say a man whose moped crashed into a parked boat has died.

Saco Deputy Police Chief Corey Huntress says 20-year-old Jerry Garcia, of Saco, lost control of his moped on High Street just after 5:30 p.m. Wednesday.

Police say Garcia crashed into the back of the boat parked on a trailer and later died at a hospital.

Huntress says the crash remains under investigation.