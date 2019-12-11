AUGUSTA, Maine — State police are investigating the apparent murder-suicide of a couple in Augusta as a domestic violence homicide.

Loryn McCollett, 30, was stabbed to death by her boyfriend 30-year-old Eric Ryan, police said Wednesday afternoon.

Ryan, formerly of Clinton, then shot and killed himself as Augusta police officers knocked on the door of their apartment at 93 Northern Avenue.

According to Maine State Police, McCollett’s body was found in her bed in the apartment, and Ryan’s body was found in a bathroom with a handgun at his side. The couple shared an apartment with a friend.

Police said detectives continued with interviews on Tuesday while evidence response team members searched the apartment.

Autopsies on the two bodies will take place Tuesday at the office of the state medical examiner in Augusta.

