Police say 'aggressive driving to blame' for fatal Sidney crash

52-year-old Miles Ranger of Old Orchard Beach died Thursday morning after crashing with another car on I-95 in Sidney

SIDNEY, Maine — Aggressive driving led to one man’s death Thursday morning in Sidney, police say.

Maine Department of Public Safety spokesperson Shannon Moss said in a release Thursday that the two-vehicle crash happened on Interstate 95 just before 10 a.m. Through investigation and interviews, Maine State Police troopers determined that 52-year-old Miles Ranger of Old Orchard Beach was driving a pick-up truck “aggressively” and attempted to merge into the passing lane in front of Brian Landry, 58, of Fairfield.

Moss said troopers found that the unsafe lane change caused the two cars to collide. Ranger’s truck lost control and rolled over several times into the median. According to Moss, Ranger was not wearing a seatbelt, and he was ejected from the truck.

Ranger was conscious but in critical condition when emergency crews arrived on the scene. He was taken to a hospital, where he died.

Landry was not injured, and his car was minorly damaged, Moss said. Traffic on I-95 was reduced to one lane for around an hour due to the crash but has reopened.

State police are continuing to investigate the crash.