TURNER, Maine — A Livermore man was killed Friday afternoon after a crash involving two motorcycles and another vehicle in Turner.

Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland says the crash took place at the intersection of Route 4 and Upper Street around 4:30 p.m.

Diane Boutin, 67, of Turner, was driving south on Route 4 when she crossed the center line into the paths of two motorcycle riders.

Boutin's vehicle hit Matthew Houle, 32, of Livermore, and he was killed. Ashley Hinkley, 31, of Livermore was also hit and suffered multiple serious injuries.

Hinkley is being treated at CMMC in Lewiston.

McCausland says this is the 11th motorcycle death on Maine roads this year. In 2018, there were 22 Maine motorcycle deaths.

Turner Fire and Rescue helped Maine State Police troopers on scene at the crash site.