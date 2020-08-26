x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Maine's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Maine | NewsCenterMaine.com

Local News

Police respond to parked plane accident at Highland Lake

Falmouth Police say the incident involved a parked plane near Lowell Farm Road.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

FALMOUTH, Maine — The Falmouth Police Department responded to an accident involving a plane Wednesday evening on Highland Lake.

Police confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine this is not a plane crash, as it involved a parked plane near Lowell Farm Road. 

Command on the scene say they've had contact with the pilot, and the accident did not involve a fuel leak of any kind. 

Police say the scene is no longer active and they are working to clear it. 

This is a developing story and will be updated as more details become available.

Related Articles