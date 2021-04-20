Police respond to 'incident' in Westbrook

Maine State Police are taking over the investigation of an "incident" that occurred on Bond St. in Westbrook Tuesday

WESTBROOK, Maine — Police are on the scene of an "incident" in Westbrook Tuesday afternoon.

The incident occurred on Bond Street in Westbrook. According to police on the scene, Maine State Police are taking over the investigation from Westbrook police.

A witness at the scene told NEWS CENTER Maine a woman was hit by a car and dragged a short distance. The witness said the woman appeared to be unconscious.

A FedEx driver came to the woman's aid and administered CPR, according to the witness. Her current condition is unknown.

NEWS CENTER Maine is on the scene and is working to confirm details. This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

