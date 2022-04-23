Police respond to incident in Saco, bridge closed

Maine State Police and Saco Police shut down Market Street for hours after a driver took his own life Friday night, officials said.

SACO, Maine — Maine State Police and Saco Police were on the scene of an incident in Saco Friday night that closed the bridge on Market Street for several hours.

According to Saco Police Chief Jack Clements, a driver of a vehicle died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound after being pulled over.

It all stemmed from a domestic violence incident in Bridgton, Clements told NEWS CENTER Maine.

He said Bridgton Police received a call for a dispute in which someone was allegedly "threatened with a dangerous weapon."

That individual fled the scene prompting police to put out information on the suspect and a vehicle.

Clements said an officer on routine patrol in Saco noticed the vehicle on New County Road and followed it until it could pull it over.

When that officer attempted to get the driver to exit the car by talking over the PA system, they heard a "pop," according to Clements.

As of 11 p.m. Friday investigators with the Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit were still processing the scene. No officers were injured.

"My folks are doing well," Clements said. "This is not something that normally happens in our community."

If you or someone you love is experiencing a mental health crisis, you can call the Maine Crisis Line 24/7 at 1-888-568-1112.

#BREAKING: @SacoPolice and @MEStatePolice are on the scene of an incident in Saco. The bridge connecting Market & Pine Streets is closed. @NEWSCENTERmaine pic.twitter.com/DklZ111suv — Zach Blanchard (@ZachBlanchard) April 23, 2022



