Police respond to incident in Anson

The incident reportedly occurred on Union Street Monday afternoon.

ANSON, Maine — Law enforcement responded to an incident Monday afternoon at a residence in Anson.

According to Somerset County Dispatch, the incident occurred on Union Street.

Maine State Police were called to assist, according to Maine State Police spokesperson Shannon Moss.

People have been advised to avoid the area of Union and River Roads, dispatch added.

"Deputy Mike Mitchell of the Somerset County Sheriff’s Office confirmed at about 3:30 p.m. that authorities had a man in custody," according to a report from the Portland Press Herald.

The Portland Press Herald also reported that shots were fired during the incident, and the suspect was at large for a couple of hours.

A witness from the area who lives close to the residence said police advised them to move into either the interior or basement of their home during the incident.

"There's a guy on the back porch of the house with a gun and yelling," they told NEWS CENTER Maine.

The witness said they have since been able to move about their home freely.

No further information has been released at this time.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.