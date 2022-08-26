Garbage truck and SUV go off the road in a Fairfield crash

Upon arriving at the scene, police found the two cars involved in the crash over an embankment, a release said.

FAIRFIELD, Maine — Fairfield police responded to a report of a multivehicle crash on Norridgewock Road Friday around 7:12 a.m.

According to a news release issued by Fairfield Police Department spokesperson Officer Casey J. Dugas on Friday, the crash occurred in front of the Circle K gas station.

Upon arrival, police found the two cars involved in the crash over an embankment, the release said.

The investigation revealed a 2019 Western Star waste removal truck, owned by Gregory’s Disposal, was traveling southbound on Norridgewock Road, according to the release. The operator of the truck was 33-year-old John-Ryan Fitch of South China.

"As Fitch was approaching Circle K, Destini Betts, 18, of Stonington driving a 2012 Ford Escape, made a left hand turn out of the parking lot and into Fitch’s path," the release reports. "Fitch was unable to avoid Betts, striking her vehicle in the driver’s side."

The two vehicles veered off the road into the embankment, the release states. While Betts' vehicle rolled, the seatbelt that was properly attached failed, ejecting her from the vehicle.

According to the release, Betts, along with her passenger, were brought to Thayer Hospital, where they were treated and released. Fitch, as well as his passenger, sustained minor injuries and were not transported to a nearby hospital.

"Speed does not appear to be a factor in this crash and the investigation will be completed before any charges are brought forward," the release said.