Police respond to car-pedestrian accident in Bucksport

A portion of River Road in Bucksport is closed as police investigate the accident.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — The Bucksport Maine Police Department confirmed with NEWS CENTER Maine police are at the scene of a car and pedestrian accident in Bucksport Tuesday evening.

According to police dispatch, River Road is partially closed near 413 River Road and police are rerouting cars to take Town Farm Road onto Silver Lake Road to get to Bucksport as police investigate the crash.

Police were unable to give more details of the accident at this time.