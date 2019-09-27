GREENBUSH, Maine — Maine State Police are holding a news conference on Friday morning to update reporters on a missing Greenbush man, who has been missing for 2 ½ years.

The last known contact with 66-year-old Guy Carmel was in March of 2017, said Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesman Steve McCausland.

McCausland said Maine State Police Lieutenant Troy Gardner will discuss the case and future search efforts at the State Police barracks in Bangor on Friday.

Carmel lived on the Towers Road in Greenbush.