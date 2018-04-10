CHESTER (NEWS CENTER Maine) — A mother in her late 20s was killed instantly Thursday when she was hit by a tractor-trailer truck along I-95 while holding her toddler, police said.

Her son was critically injured and taken to Eastern Maine Medical Center (EMMC) in Bangor, Maine's Dept. of Public Safety spokesperson said. His exact condition was not immediately known.

The crash happened about four miles north of the exit to Lincoln near the town of Chester.

State police said the mother's car was parked in the breakdown lane, and investigators believe she and her son were struck by the truck while outside of the car in the travel lane.

The woman's husband, from a nearby town, was notified by troopers and was at the hospital with his son, the spokesperson said.

Names were expected to be released Friday.

Troopers were still investigating the circumstances of the incident.

The crash completely closed off I-95 northbound near mile marker 231 shortly before 5 p.m. Traffic was detoured at exit 227, which leads to Lincoln. Motorists were asked to seek alternate routes.

A screenshot of Google Maps' traffic feature at about 5:20 p.m. shows slowed traffic at the Lincoln exit and a few miles north where the crash likely took place.

