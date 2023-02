A 48-year-old missing man from Turner was reportedly found safe Friday afternoon.

TURNER, Maine — A 48-year-old missing Turner man has been safely located after last being seen Wednesday evening.

The Androscoggin County Sheriff's Office posted on Facebook the man was found safe at 3:55 p.m. on Friday.

The man was last seen Wednesday night around 9 p.m. walking into the woods near his home on Trask Road.