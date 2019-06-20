SKOWHEGAN, Maine — Skowhegan police are looking into new information in connection with the disappearance of a 41-year-old woman, last seen a little more than two years ago.

Tina Stadig was last seen on May 28, 2017 leaving a property located along Route 150 in Skowhegan. Her mother, Donna Carter, says her daughter spent time at the homes of two different friends the night before she disappeared. One of those friends told Carter key details about when Tina left his home -- but he apparently never told police.

Maine State Police and Game Wardens have conducted several searches of a vacant house and mobile home where Tina was last seen leaving. Police confirm they are investigating the information from Tina's mother but won't go into any other details. Carter is hopeful someone will come forward with information about Tina.

"I don't want to be one of those people who has been 33 years with a family member missing and doesn't know anything," said Carter. "I don't want to be one of them. I want to know where she is."

If you have any information about Tina Stadig's whereabouts, you can call the Skowhegan Police Department at 207-474-6908.