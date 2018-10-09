TOPSHAM (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police in Topsham are looking for help finding the people who crashed a car into a house early Sunday morning.

Two men and a woman were seen running from a Mercedes after it went off the road, crossed a lawn, hit a house and then flipped over, according to police.

The crash happened on Sunday morning around 12:45 a.m. in the area of 680 River Road.

Topsham Police are trying to identify the trio that a witness saw running from the scene.

Anyone with information about the accident is asked to contact Sergeant Ramsay at 207-725-4337.

© NEWS CENTER Maine