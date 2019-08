ROCHESTER, New Hampshire — New Hampshire State Police called in their secret weapon on Sunday morning to locate a man wanted on multiple domestic violence charges who ran from authorities in Rochester.

K-9 Gauge searched alongside Trooper Haden Wilber through several backyards at 4:30 a.m. to find the suspect on foot.

Once Gauge located the man outside of the tracked perimeter, he was taken into custody and turned over to the Rochester Police Dept.