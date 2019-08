SKOWHEGAN, Maine —

Maine State Police have issued a Silver Alert for a 69-year-old Skowhegan woman with dementia last seen Saturday morning.

Diane Courtemanche was seen at 35 French St. at 9 a.m. Saturday, state police say. She is described as a white woman, 5'4", 165 pounds, with black hair and brown eyes. She was wearing jeans and carrying a white pocketbook.

Police ask anyone who sees Courtemanche or has information about her location to call (207) 973-3700 or (800) 432-7381.