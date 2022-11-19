Police issue Silver Alert for Saco woman last seen at the Maine Mall in South Portland

Victoria Rich, 24, was last seen at JC Penny at the Maine Mall on Friday, Nov. 18, police say.

SACO, Maine — Police officers in Saco are searching for a 24-year-old woman last seen at a department store at the Maine Mall in South Portland on Friday evening.

Victoria Rich was seen at the JC Penny department store at approximately 8:00 p.m., according to an email from Maine Department of Public Safety Spokesperson Shannon Moss.

Moss said Rich has intellectual disabilities and was dropped off at the mall. She does not have a car.

She is described as being 5’4” tall and weighing approximately 150 lbs.

She has brown hair and brown eyes.