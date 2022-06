The Penobscot County Sherriff's Office reported a serious motorcycle crash Tuesday evening on Route 15 in Glenburn, according to a Facebook post.

The incident reportedly occurred on Route 15 near the Village Variety Store.

The crash involves a motorcycle and automobile, according to the post.

The Glenburn Fire Department and the Sherriff's office are conducting a road closure at this time.

The investigation is ongoing. More information is expected to be released.

