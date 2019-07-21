AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Walgreens on Western Avenue that happened Saturday night around 10 p.m.

Police said the unidentified suspect entered the store and threatened with a weapon and demanded cash. The suspect ran away before police arrived.

The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’8”-6’00” tall, wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt, jeans, dark shoes, and white facial covering.

Police investigating a robbery at Walgreen in Augusta

Augusta Police Department

The police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Augusta Police Department at Criminal Investigations Bureau (207) 626-2370 ex. 3418.