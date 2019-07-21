AUGUSTA, Maine — The Augusta Police Department is investigating a robbery at the Walgreens on Western Avenue that happened Saturday night around 10 p.m.
Police said the unidentified suspect entered the store and threatened with a weapon and demanded cash. The suspect ran away before police arrived.
The suspect is described as a white man, approximately 5’8”-6’00” tall, wearing a dark hoodie sweatshirt, jeans, dark shoes, and white facial covering.
Augusta Police Department
The police are asking anyone with information to reach out to the Augusta Police Department at Criminal Investigations Bureau (207) 626-2370 ex. 3418.