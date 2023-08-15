Man found dead in Bucksport, police say

Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful, and the man was declared dead, police said.

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Bucksport early Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief David Winchester with the Bucksport Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine police responded to a report of an unresponsive man found on Hinks Street around 3:45 a.m.

According to Winchester, life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful, and the man was declared dead.

The man's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, Winchester said.

No additional details were released.