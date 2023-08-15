x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Local News

Man found dead in Bucksport, police say

Life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful, and the man was declared dead, police said.
Credit: NCM

BUCKSPORT, Maine — Police are investigating after a man was found dead in Bucksport early Tuesday morning.

Deputy Chief David Winchester with the Bucksport Police Department told NEWS CENTER Maine police responded to a report of an unresponsive man found on Hinks Street around 3:45 a.m.

According to Winchester, life-saving measures were attempted but unsuccessful, and the man was declared dead.

The man's body was taken to the state medical examiner's office, Winchester said.

No additional details were released.

Related Articles

More NEWS CENTER Maine stories

For the latest breaking news, weather, and traffic alerts, download the NEWS CENTER Maine mobile app.

More Videos

In Other News

Maine Things To Do | Beach Olympics, Biddeford River Jam Festival & Fringe Fest, Great Falls Balloon Festival

Before You Leave, Check This Out