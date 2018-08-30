GREENBUSH (NEWS CENTER Maine) — State police on Thursday began thoroughly investigating a property in Greenbush, the last known residence of a missing man believed to have last been heard from 17 months ago in March 2017.

State police said Guy Carmel, 66, was first reported missing to the Penobscot County Sheriff's Office on Sept. 25, 2017. They did not disclose how that report was received or whom it was given by.

At the time, Carmel was a resident of 75 Towers Rd. in Greenbush and he was married, police said.

State police said the sheriff's office began investigating and eventually assigned detectives from its criminal division. Maine State Police's Major Crimes Unit was requested to assist in November 2017.

State police along with the sheriff's office and Maine Warden Service on Thursday began investigating the property on Towers Road, securing the area and blocking the road off. Maine State Police said it was using both its Evidence Response Team and K-9 unit to assist in the search.

State police called the situation regarding Carmel's disappearance "suspicious."

State police said their focus at this point is to locate or make contact with Carmel. They anticipated being at the property overnight and through the day Friday, although no timetable was set.

Carmel is described by police as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 185 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Maine State Police in Bangor at 207-973-3700 and ask for Sgt. Darryl Perry, the case's primary investigator.

