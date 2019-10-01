The Lewiston Police Department responded to an armed robbery that took place at 64 Oxford St. in Lewiston Wednesday night.

Around 10 p.m., two men reportedly broke into an apartment and threatened the tenants with a gun before stealing marijuana and fleeing.

Officers responded to the scene and learned that the fleeing vehicle had gotten into an accident, but the suspects continued to flee on foot. Officers also learned that shots may have been fired at some point before or during the robbery, but this cannot yet be confirmed.

So far, one arrest has been made. Dominique C. Bailey, 29, of Lewiston was arrested and charged with robbery and burglary, as well as theft and a probation hold. He was brought to Androscoggin County Jail and is being held for a court appearance with no bail.

The Lewiston Police Department is still investigating the incident. It is likely that there will be more arrests and charges. Officials believe this was an intended target, rather than a random act.

Police are seeking witnesses and ask that anyone with information contact Detective Joey Brown at 207-513-3001 (ext. 3322) or the Lewiston Police Department.