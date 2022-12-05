x
Police investigating after body found in Durham, NH

A local oyster farmer discovered the body of a man along the Piscataqua River, police said.
DURHAM, N.H. — Police are investigating after the body of a man was found on a riverbank in Durham, New Hampshire on Monday. 

At approximately 3:30 p.m., police responded to a report stating a local oyster farmer found a body on the Piscataqua riverbank, located near the Cedar Point boat ramp, according to a release issued by the New Hampshire Department of Safety

First responders reportedly administered medical aide after the oyster farmer attempted CPR, both unsuccessful. 

The identity of the male victim will not be released until the family has been notified. 

The ongoing investigation is being conducted by the Durham Police Department, New Hampshire Fish and Game, and the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol, the release stated. 

Police ask if anyone has information to reach out to the New Hampshire State Police Marine Patrol Sergeant Steve O’Connor at 603-227-2114 or Stephen.O’Connor@dos.nh.gov. 

