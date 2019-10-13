RICHMOND, Maine — State Police are investigating a death of a man from Richmond who was found dead in his home on 7 Kimball Street on Friday afternoon.

According to a release from Maine Public Safety Spokesperson Steve McCausland, Maine State Police are calling the death of Andrew Sherman, 48, suspicious.

McCausland says that Sherman's body was found by a friend around 5 p.m. who had gone to check on him, after Sherman had not been seen or heard from in days.

An autopsy was conducted on Saturday at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta, but no further details were available at this time.

According to the release, detectives, evidence technicians, and the Richmond Police have been at the home since Friday.

Anyone who may have seem or heard from Sherman in the past week to call the State Police in Augusta at 207-624-7076, ext. 9.

Sherman had not worked in recent years after injuries from a car crash, and he lived alone.

