PORTLAND, Maine (NEWS CENTER Maine) --- Portland police are on the scene of an accident on Brighton Avenue, near the intersection of Main Street in Portland.

Witnesses tell us that a passerby appeared to be attending to an injured person in the middle of that intersection. Two vehicles were damaged from an apparent crash.

The witness said It’s unclear if the person in the road was an occupant of one of the vehicles or a pedestrian.

Investigators said they have closed Brighton Avenue on both directions of that area while they determine what caused the accident.

We will update this story once more information becomes available.

© NEWS CENTER Maine