Police investigate resident death at Oxford County Jail

The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner identified the deceased as 48-year-old Tamara Miles of Lewiston.

PARIS, Maine — Police are investigating after a 48-year-old Oxford County Jail resident died Friday afternoon.

At approximately 4 p.m. on Friday, the Maine State Police received word of a resident death at the Oxford County Jail facility in South Paris from the Oxford County Sheriff's Department, according to a news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety.

Maine State Police detectives responded to and investigated the death with the Department of Corrections, the release said. The body was brought to the Maine Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the manner and cause of death.

On Monday, the body was reportedly identified by the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner as 48-year-old Tamara Miles of Lewiston. The manner and cause of death have yet to be determined at this time.

Those with information regarding the incident are being encouraged to call Maine State Police at 207-624-7076, option 9.