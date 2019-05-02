CONWAY, N.H. — Police in Conway, New Hampshire, are investigating the discovery of fully intact, deceased human remains found Tuesday at the Conway Wastewater Treatment Plant.

Authorities are trying to determine how the remains came to be at the plant. A release from N.H. Attorney General Gordon J. MacDonald says that transportation through sewer systems is the most likely explanation.

The remains cannot legally be immediately classified as a fetus or a child. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will conduct an autopsy Wednesday.

Officials are trying to locate the mother to make sure she is safe and determine what circumstances led to the discovery.

Anyone with information about the incident should contact the Conway Police Department at 603-356-5715.