ANDROSCOGGIN COUNTY, Maine — The Androscoggin County Sheriff's office is investigating a hit-and-run with a utility pole in Greene.

The crash happened on Sawyer Road Thursday night around 10 p.m.

Initial investigation shows the vehicle that hit the pole was a 2007-2010 Ford Edge SUV, parts found at the scene confirm.

Police said the SUV should have damage to front passenger side and should also be missing a piece of its bumper cover.

Anyone with information concerning the driver or owner of this vehicle is asked call Deputy Noyes at the sheriff's office at (207) 753-2599.