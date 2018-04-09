CONWAY, New Hampshire (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Police in New Hampshire are investigating a crash that killed a man and woman.

Around noon on Labor Day, Sept. 3, police in Conway say the driver of a Harley Davidson motorcycle was trying to make a left turn onto Eastman Road from East Conway Road when he crashed with a Chevrolet Silverado.

The driver of the motorcycle and his female passenger were both pronounced dead at the scene.

Police say alcohol and speed do not appear to be factors in the accident. They are asking for anyone who witnessed the accident to call them at 603-356-5715.

© NEWS CENTER Maine