Police investigate fatal crash in Paris

Police say a 40-year-old Oxford man was killed instantly when the truck he was driving went off the road and partially rolled over into some trees.

PARIS, Maine — Police in the town of Paris is investigating a fatal crash that happened on Sunday morning, November 28, around 11:15 a.m.

The Paris Police Department reports a 40-year-old Oxford man was killed instantly when the truck he was driving went off the Hebron Rd (RT 119) in Paris and partially rolled over into some trees.

Police say the only person in the car was the driver. No other vehicles were involved. The man’s identity is not being released until his family can be notified.

According to the Paris Police Department, its team was assisted by the Norway Police Department. The Paris Fire Department, PACE ambulance, and Norway Fire Department also responded to the scene.

RT 119 was closed and traffic was detoured for approximately two hours while the scene was investigated and the vehicle was removed.