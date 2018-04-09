LYMAN (NEWS CENTER Maine) — Authorities are trying to determine what caused a 29-year-old driver to cross the centerline on Route 35 in Lyman, hitting another car and killing the man.

State police say on Labor Day, Sept. 3, Alexander Mcinnis from Hollis died after his car hit another. Police say Mcinnis' car crossed into the northbound lane hitting a car driven by a woman from Lovell.

Mcinnis died at the scene and the woman was taken to Maine Medical Center with non-life threatening injuries.

Police continue to investigate but they say they do not believe that alcohol was a factor in the crash.

