Police investigate death of 3-year-old in Lincoln County

On Sunday morning, authorities were called in response to a three-year-old who wasn't breathing.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Maine — Police are investigating after a 3-year-old was found not breathing in Lincoln County on Christmas morning.

A news release from the Maine Department of Public Safety stated deputies with the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office were called at 7:37 a.m. Sunday. They responded to a residence on Route 1 in Edgecomb.

Police said the child was taken to Miles Memorial Hospital and pronounced dead.

The Maine State Police Major Crimes Unit was contacted, as is typical for all child deaths in Maine, according to the release. An autopsy was conducted in Augusta on Monday.

Police said the cause and manner of death are being withheld at the request of the Office of the Maine Attorney General. The investigation is ongoing.