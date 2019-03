OLD ORCHARD BEACH, Maine — Police are investigating the circumstances surrounding the death of a man in Old Orchard Beach.

The death was first reported around 10:30 p.m. Monday, according to Maine Public Safety spokesperson Steve McCausland.

Officials said the death happened at an apartment house at 5 Boisvert St.

The identity of the man is not being released.

An autopsy is scheduled at the State Medical Examiner's Office in Augusta this morning.

This story will be updated.