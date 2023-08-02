Sanford crash being investigated by police

Two people were struck in their yard by a vehicle Wednesday afternoon, according to Sanford police.

SANFORD, Maine — Police are investigating a crash on Old Falls Road in Sanford Wednesday afternoon.

Maj. Matthew Gagne with Sanford police told NEWS CENTER Maine two people were struck in their yard by a vehicle.

No information was available regarding their condition.

Gagne said the crash is not considered a hit-and-run and the driver was taken to a hospital. The driver's condition is unknown at this time.

A portion of Old Falls Road is closed at this time. Gagne said crews are working to reconstruct the scene.